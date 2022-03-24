Bhubaneswar: Elections for 109 urban local bodies (ULBs) including three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Berhampur have begun amid tight security at 8 am on Thursday. Around 40.5 lakh voters across 109 towns in Odisha will decide the fate of as many as 6411 candidates. The Odisha civic body poll is being held after a gap of around 10 years as it was not conducted on the due date in 2018. In the three municipal corporations — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur — total 168 wards will go to the polls and 1,407 booths have been set up, officials said.Also Read - Haryana Municipal Polls: Voting in Hisar, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Karnal, Jakhal Mandi And Pundri to Take Place on Dec 16; Here is All You Need to Know

A total of 205 platoons of police have been deployed for the polling that will begin at 8 am and continue till 5 pm. One platoon comprises 20 personnel. Security arrangements have also been made in the strong rooms with CCTV coverage to ensure round-the-clock safety of EVMs, police said.

The district authorities and police have been keeping strict vigil, he said, appealing to the people to cast their votes without any fear. Two EVMs will be used in each booth — one to elect mayor/chairperson and another to elect corporators and councillors. For the first time in the urban polls, there will be a NOTA option for voters, they said.

The mayors and chairpersons this time will be directly elected by the voters, following amendments in the municipal laws. As many as 22,000 personnel have been engaged for the polling. Each booth will have one presiding officer and four polling officers.

Meanwhile, police have seized 24,663 litres of liquor, 98 illegal arms, 3.4 kg of drugs in the run up to the elections. As many as 1,377 excise cases were registered and 480 pending warrants executed ahead of the elections.