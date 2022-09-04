New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been conferred with the Capital Foundation ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities. The by former Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana. CM Patnaik was presented the award by former Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana at the India International Centre in New Delhi.Also Read - Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Shree Jagannatha Medical College and Hospital in Puri

Dedicating the prestigious award to the people of Odisha, CM Patnaik said, “I dedicate this award to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha who have been continuously blessing me to serve them for the past 22 years. The faith they have in me is the biggest inspiration to work towards an Empowered Odisha. Odisha has come a long way in the last 22 years. After the supercyclone of 1999 who would have thought that Odisha will set global benchmarks in disaster management and get awarded by the United Nations.”

“Odisha known for ‘poverty’ is now known for the fastest ‘poverty reduction’ in our country. Our Governance model rooted in the empowerment of women ‘Misson Sakti’ is something which we are truly proud of. Similarly empowerment of tribal communities has always been close to my heart and Odisha leads the country in providing land rights under the Forest Dwellers Act. More than half a million tribal girls study in our hostels”

The Chief Minister further stated, “Farmers have always been the backbone of our state and their hardwork has fetched the state the Krishi Karman award four times. Odisha is the only state to have doubled farmer’s incomes. Odisha produces the maximum Steel and Aluminium for the country.”

He added, “I should mention here that Odisha increasing her steel production by nearly 10 times in the last 2 decades has helped the country during the Covid crisis. Odisha supplied life saving oxygen to 17 states during the Covid pandemic. In the manufacturing sector, Odisha attracts the maximum investment in the country.”

Stressing how Odisha has transformed itself into a ‘sports capital’ state over the past few years, CM Patnaik said, “Odisha is set to host the Hockey World Cup twice in a row and has set up high performance centres in various sports, Odisha the sports capital of India has set standards for other states to follow. Skilled in Odisha is a brand which not just Odisha but the country is proud of.”

“Land rights for slum dwellers in urban areas made global urban planners rethink and have a serious look at our model of empowering slum dwellers. Our path breaking health initiative ‘Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana’ provides near universal health assurance to more than 80% of people of Odisha. Our 5T principles and MO Sarakar initiatives have strengthened peoples faith in professional governance with a humane face,” said Odisha CM on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.