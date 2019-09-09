Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the enforcement agencies, responsible to oversee the implementation of new traffic rules to not go aggressively on overdrive after several cases of hefty penalties in the state came to the fore.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has asked the agencies to handhold the public to facilitate compliance with the amended provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“The Transport Department has been directed to augment public services, strengthen Facilitation Centres, open extra counters, conducts camps in public institutions to enable motor vehicle users to update their compliance status,” said the CMO.

According to the CMO, this process will continue over the next 3 months.

Odisha is one of the states that has implemented the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 which led to quite a few cases of huge fines for violating several traffic rules.

An auto-rickshaw driver from Odisha was fined of Rs 47,500 while a challan of Rs 86, 500 was issued to a truck driver in Sambalpur district.

Ashok Jadav, the truck driver, was penalised for allowing an unauthorised person to drive (Rs 5,000), driving without a licence (Rs 5,000), overloading with an excess of 18 tonnes (Rs 56,000), carrying over dimension projections (Rs 20,000) and general offence (Rs 500).

He finally paid Rs 70,000 after negotiating with the authorities for more than five hours.

The auto-driver was given a hefty challan receipt for drunk driving and for not carrying the necessary documents including the driving licence, vehicle insurance and the pollution under control (PUC) certificate.