Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital in presence of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The medical college has been established jointly by the Centre and the State government. Official sources said the medical college has an intake capacity of 100 MBBS students annually. The Union Minister attended the inauguration programme virtually.Also Read - AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Registration For 17 Posts Begins at aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in| Check Details Here

During the event, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister interacted with the students and faculty. Radhaballava Behera, the medical student, thanked the state government for the reservation policy for the government school students. He is the son of a sharecropper from Balasore district and was admitted under the quota for the government school students. Also Read - FIH Pro League 2022 Matches Between Indian Women Hockey Team And English Side Cancelled

Another student Bhatta Hembram from Mayurbhanj also interacted with the Chief Minister and Union Minister. He comes from a very poor tribal family in a remote area of Mayurbhanj. His parents are daily labourers with a large family of 8 children. With grit and determination, he achieved his dream of admission in medical college. He also thanked the State government for the quota for the government schools students. Also Read - Odisha Journalist Chained to Hospital Bed After Arrest, Probe Ordered After Pic Goes Viral

In his interaction with the students, the Union Minister of Health and family welfare Mandaviya motivated the students to work for the rural population and provide the best of health care for the poor patients.

The medical college has started functioning with health facilities of the District headquarter hospital. A 650-bedded Teaching hospital is under construction by the State Government. This College and hospital will provide quality health care services to the people of Puri District and also to a large number of tourists visiting Puri Town.