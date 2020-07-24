Odisha Containment Zones: Amid rise in Coronavirus cases, wards 25, 26, 31, and 32 of Penthakata area under Odisha’s Puri Municipality have been declared as containment zones for nine days starting today 9 pm, a report by Odishabytes stated. The decision comes in the wake of 40 per cent cases of Coronavirus cases being reported from these areas. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones List: Total Number Surpasses 700-Mark; South-West District Tops The List With 120 Hotspots

"The restrictions will be clamped from the right side areas of Youth Hotel Chhak to Kamala Hospital Chhak (right side), Rajguru Chhak to Ram Mandir Chhak (right side), Odisha Bakery to ITI Chhak till Talabania pumphouse and then the boundary of Balukhand sanctuary, from the backside of Sanskriti Sanctuary till Pink House Hotel on the sea beach and then Sunargouranga Chhak," the report quoted collector Balwant Singh as saying.

It must be noted that movement of essentials will be allowed in these areas.

Meanwhile, in the highest single day spike so far, Odisha reported 1,594 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number to 22,693 in the state, informed the health department on Friday. The state also reported six more COVID-19 deaths, raising the total number of deaths of patients infected by the virus to 120.

Ganjam reported three Covid-19 deaths while Bhadrak, Gajapati and Rayagada reported one each. Out of the fresh positive cases, 1,067 cases were reported from the quarantine centres and 527 are local cases.

Worst affected Ganjam district continued to top the chart with 732 cases followed by Khorda (320), Cuttack (136), Bhadrak (60) and Sundargarh (56).

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state rose to 8,148. As many as 14,392 patients have recovered in the state so far.