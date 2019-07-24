Bhubaneswar: The counting of votes for Patkura assembly by-poll in Kendrapara district began today at 8 am and is currently underway. The result will be declared today.

Sabitri Agarwal of the Biju Janata Dal is currently leading by nearly 7,000 votes against Bijoy Mohapatra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kendrapara district Collector Samarth Verma told PTI that a total of 18 counters have been set up for the counting of votes.

Arrangements for counting have been made at the Kendrapara Autonomous College where the strong room is situated that is guarded by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), mobile patrol team and district police.

On July 20, the polling was held after being postponed twice in the last few months.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s bete noire, Bijoy Mohapatra of the BJP is locked in a fight with BJD nominee Sabitri Agarwal, the widow of Bed Prakash Agarwal, in the seat.

Earlier, the polling in Patkura Assembly seat was scheduled on April 29, but could not take place because of the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwal on April 20.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) then fixed May 19 as the new date for the polls but it was further postponed due to Cyclone Fani which hit the state on May 3.

As per information, a three-tier security system has been put in place and counting of votes of 309 booths will be held in as many as 17 rounds.