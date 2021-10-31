Bhubaneshwar: To contain the further spread of the virus in the state, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Sunday issued guidelines for a graded unlocking till 1st December 2021. While releasing the guidelines, the government said that with a view to protect and prevent the spread of the virus along with normalising the economic activities, instructions for graded unlocking as notified under order dated 31st August stand extended till 5 am of 1st December.Also Read - Increase Testing, Follow Guidelines: Centre Writes to West Bengal, Assam as COVID Cases Spike

Here are some of the key takeaways:

There shall be graded unlocking throughout the state with effect from 5 am of 1st November till 5 am of 1st December.

Night curfew shall be imposed in all urban areas of the state from 10 pm to 5 am every day.

All types of shops, malls shall remain open across the state from 5 am to 10 pm every day.

All religious festivals/festivities/functions shall be held/celebrated/observed as per the government order dated 9th August.

There shall be no weekend shutdown across the state.

District magistrates, municipal commissioners, police commissioners, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack may impose appropriate restrictions on entry of devotees into churches, temples, mosques, religious places and places of worship considering local conditions.

Collectors and municipal commissioners may decide the number of persons to attend any such religious ritual, festival, puja, in their respective jurisdiction with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and norms.

It is important to note that the guidelines relating to the sale and use of fire crackers during this festive month will be issued separately.