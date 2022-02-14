Bhubaneswar: The devotees going to Shree Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri will no longer need to show their double dose Covid vaccination certificate from February 21, officials said. The decision was taken at a meeting of Chatisa Nijog of the temple in Puri on Monday. According to Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Krishan Kumar the decision was taken keeping in mind the improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the state and double doses vaccination of the majority of the population.Also Read - Matrimony Fraud: Odisha Man Marries 14 Women After Posing As Govt Official, Dupes Them of Lakhs

However, the state administration has advised all devotees, who want to visit the temple, to be vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Other Covid-19 restrictions like use of sanitiser and masks will remain mandatory for the devotees. The temple will continue to remain closed on Sunday for devotees for sanitisation of the premises, he said.

Speaking about the scheduled visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the temple, Kumar said that the temple will remain closed for the public during the President’s visit to the temple on February 19 from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Apart from Jagannath darshan, the President will inaugurate the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Sidhant Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada, the founder of Goudiya Mission on February 20.

Later, he will also visit Sri Chaitanya Gaudiya Mutt before returning to Delhi.

