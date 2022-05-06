New Delhi: Odisha is on high alert for a possible cyclone that is likely to come in from Bay of Bengal over formation of a low pressure area in the Andaman Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed Odisha government that a low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood by Friday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation.Also Read - IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Isolated Places Over Andaman and Nicobar, Cyclone Likely

The IMD said the low-pressure area that is likely to form over South Andaman Sea may intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours and move in the north-westward direction. The IMD also indicted that conditions are favourable for the formation of a storm next week.

Cyclone Alert: Odisha Prepares For Possible Storm | Top Developments a