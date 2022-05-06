New Delhi: Odisha is on high alert for a possible cyclone that is likely to come in from Bay of Bengal over formation of a low pressure area in the Andaman Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed Odisha government that a low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood by Friday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation.Also Read - IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Isolated Places Over Andaman and Nicobar, Cyclone Likely
The IMD said the low-pressure area that is likely to form over South Andaman Sea may intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours and move in the north-westward direction. The IMD also indicted that conditions are favourable for the formation of a storm next week.
Cyclone Alert: Odisha Prepares For Possible Storm | Top Developments a
- Odisha has sounded alert in 18 districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal.
- Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena in a letter to the 18 district collectors asked them to prepare in advance to reduce the impact of the possible cyclone.
- The district collectors have been asked to identify the vulnerable people and shift them to safe shelters, prepare a detailed evacuation plan for those living in kutcha houses, near the coast or in low lying areas. The elderly, the disabled, women and children should be sent to designated geo-tagged shelter buildings.
- All safe shelter buildings, permanent or temporary, should be geo-tagged and a team comprising three local officials – two male and one woman such as ASHA workers, lady teachers, lady constables and home guards should be put in charge of each of them, he instructed.
- directed that safe pucca school buildings, public buildings in vulnerable areas should be identified as temporary shelters as per requirement and all cyclone and flood shelters should be immediately checked by the local tehsildars. They should check the water supply, functional toilets, generators, inflatable tower lights, mechanical cutters and other equipment available at these shelters.
- As the power supply is cut off during the peak period of the cyclone, the state government urged offices to arrange backup power for that period. Generators available in different offices and health institutions should be immediately checked and adequate fuel stored, the Odisha government ordered.
- The SRC said that satellite phones and digital mobile radio communication systems have been established in six coastal districts under the Early Warning Dissemination System for use in the event of the cyclone.
- The district emergency operation center and control rooms of other offices must operate round the clock with adequate manpower and ensure that all communication equipment are in working condition, the state government said.