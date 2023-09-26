Odisha Declares Holiday For State Govt Offices, Revenue And Magisterial Courts On Sept 28

Odisha government declares holiday for State Government Offices as well as Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive) on September 28th instead of September 29th on account of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha government on Thursday rescheduled the holiday for birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad to September 28th (Thursday). It was earlier declared on Friday ( September 29th). “Odisha government declares holiday for State Government Offices as well as Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive) on September 28th instead of September 29th on account of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.”

Odisha government declares holiday for State Government Offices as well as Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive) on September 28th instead of September 29th on account of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. pic.twitter.com/GJ9kxn5s9v — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023

Muslims across the world celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s birthday on the 12th day of Rabi Ul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic year. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi or Milad.

