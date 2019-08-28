Bhubaneswar: One District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel has lost his life and another is injured during an exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals on Bonda hill in Malkangiri on Wednesday. The operation is still underway.

Three Naxals were killed and seven weapons were recovered in an encounter between Naxals and security forces in Chakarbandha forest, Aurangabad district, earlier on Thursday.

A couple of months ago, an encounter between the security forces and the Naxals in Keshkutul area of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, had left two CRPF personnel and one civilian dead.

Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in the ten Naxal-hit states of the country. Saying that Left Wing Extremism used violence and had no place in Prime Minister Modi’s vision for ‘New India’, Shah asked the participating states to work on the surrender policy that would help mainstream those “caught in the trap of Left-wing violence”.

At Monday’s meeting, Shah pointed out that Improvised Explosive Devices had caused many casualties this year so there had to be measures to prevent those. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reportedly told Shah that the state government had started withdrawing “fraud cases” registered against tribals.

Shah reportedly said Naxalism could not be removed without the efficiency of local police and for that, he asked the states to utilise Central schemes as well as their own budgets to modernise the force.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das wasn’t too enthused about the withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces from the state. “Naxalism is on its last legs in Jharkhand and to keep up the momentum against the Maoists, it is crucial that their deployment is not reduced for the next two-three years. Recently some Central forces were pulled out of the state on a temporary basis and there is a proposal to withdraw some forces permanently,” he said.