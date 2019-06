Odisha: Driver of the Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari express has been killed after the train hit a tower car, between Singapur Road and Keutguda, and the engine caught fire.

The engine, front guard-cum-luggage van, and one general second class coach got derailed in the accident.

Odisha: Engine, front guard cum luggage van and one general second class coach of Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari Express derailed between Singapur Road and Keutguda. The engine that caught fire was detached from the train. No injuries reported. Officials are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/nsRTfFIOZ1 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

The engine that caught fire has been detached from the train. Officials have reached the spot more details are awaited.