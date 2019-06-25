Odisha: Driver of the Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari express has been killed after the train hit a tower car, between Singapur Road and Keutguda, and the engine caught fire.

The engine, front guard-cum-luggage van, and one general second class coach got derailed in the accident.

Odisha: Engine, front guard cum luggage van and one general second class coach of Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari Express derailed between Singapur Road and Keutguda. The engine that caught fire was detached from the train. No injuries reported. Officials are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/nsRTfFIOZ1 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

The engine that caught fire has been detached from the train.

According to Railways sources, two station masters on duty at Keutagada and Singapur has been placed under suspension.

While the train passengers have not been affected by the fire, the driver of the train was charred to death.

Officials have reached the spot more details are awaited.