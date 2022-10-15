Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that the government will now abolish all contractual recruitment system. Pattnaik said, All contractual employees will be regularized and a notification to this effect will be brought out Monday. The CM said that al 57,000 contract employees at state government post will be regularized.Also Read - Air Pollution: Delhi Forms 40 Flying Squads For Surprise Inspections At Industrial Units. Read Full Plan Here

Today, I am delighted to announce that the State Cabinet has decided to abolish the contractual system of recruitment permanently. Even today, there are no regular recruitments in many states and they are still continuing with the contractual recruitment system. But in Odisha, the era of contractual recruitment has come to an end," Patnaik said according to a report by Odisha TV.

"I was waiting for this moment. The notification will come out tomorrow. More than 57,000 employees will be benefited. The government will spend approximately Rs1300 crore more per annum. The decision has brought in early Diwali for their family members," the CM added.