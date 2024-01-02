Odisha Government Holidays List 2024, Offices To Remain Closed For Just 30 Days This Year

Home

The list of public holidays in Odisha has been released by the state government on social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter). Take a look at the list of holidays..

New Delhi: The New Year has begun and the one thing that everyone is hooked on to, is the calendar for the year. Both students and working professionals may be looking at the calendar to check the holidays announced for them by the government, both state and Centre. Amidst calendars of different states being released by the government, the Government of Odisha has also released its official, annual calendar with all the public or government holidays for the year. In 2024, offices will remain closed for just 30 days apart from the optional holidays. Take a look at the list of holidays for the year in Odisha..

Holidays List For Odisha In 2024

Speaking of Public Holidays in the year 2024, here’s a list of holidays for the year, in Odisha..

January 15 – Makar Sankranti January 23 – Subhash Chandra Bose/Vir Surendra Sai Jayanti January 26 – Republic Day February 14 – Basant Panchami March 5 – Panchayatiraj Dibas March 8 – Maha Shivaratri March 25 – Dola Purnima-25th March March 26 – Holi March 29 – Good Friday April 1 – Utkal Divas April 11 – Id-Ul-Fitr April 17 – Ram Navami May 23 – Budha Purnima/Birthday of Pandit Raghunath Murmu June 6 – Sabitri Amabasya June 14 – Pahili Raja June 15 – Raja Sankranti June 17 – Id-ul-Zuha July 17 – Muharram August 15 – Independence day August 19 – Jhulana Purnima August 26 – Janmastami September 7 – Ganesh Puja September 16 – Birthday of Prophet Mohammad October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya October 10 – Maha Saptami October 11 – Mahastami Ocober 16 – Kumar Purnima October 31 – Diwali/Kali Puja November 15 – Rasa Purnima December 25 – Christmas

Govt of Odisha Calendar #2024 pic.twitter.com/UFdjwNs1ED — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 1, 2024

The Optional Holidays, where the State Government employees may avail one optional holiday on any festive occasion or commemorative days as listed below..

January 17 – Guru Govind Singh Birthday January 25 – Foundation Day of Bramho Samaj March 30 – Easter Saturday May 22 – Birthday of Raja Ram Mohan Roy July 15 – Bahuda Yatra December 24 – Christmas Eve

