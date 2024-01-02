Top Recommended Stories

  Odisha Government Holidays List 2024, Offices To Remain Closed For Just 30 Days This Year

Odisha Government Holidays List 2024, Offices To Remain Closed For Just 30 Days This Year

The list of public holidays in Odisha has been released by the state government on social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter). Take a look at the list of holidays..

Published: January 2, 2024 3:54 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Odisha Secretariat Building

New Delhi: The New Year has begun and the one thing that everyone is hooked on to, is the calendar for the year. Both students and working professionals may be looking at the calendar to check the holidays announced for them by the government, both state and Centre. Amidst calendars of different states being released by the government, the Government of Odisha has also released its official, annual calendar with all the public or government holidays for the year. In 2024, offices will remain closed for just 30 days apart from the optional holidays. Take a look at the list of holidays for the year in Odisha..

Holidays List For Odisha In 2024

Speaking of Public Holidays in the year 2024, here’s a list of holidays for the year, in Odisha..

  1. January 15 – Makar Sankranti
  2. January 23 – Subhash Chandra Bose/Vir Surendra Sai Jayanti
  3. January 26 – Republic Day
  4. February 14 – Basant Panchami
  5. March 5 – Panchayatiraj Dibas
  6. March 8 – Maha Shivaratri
  7. March 25 – Dola Purnima-25th March
  8. March 26 – Holi
  9. March 29 – Good Friday
  10. April 1 – Utkal Divas
  11. April 11 – Id-Ul-Fitr
  12. April 17 – Ram Navami
  13. May 23 – Budha Purnima/Birthday of Pandit Raghunath Murmu
  14. June 6 – Sabitri Amabasya
  15. June 14 – Pahili Raja
  16. June 15 – Raja Sankranti
  17. June 17 – Id-ul-Zuha
  18. July 17 – Muharram
  19. August 15 – Independence day
  20. August 19 – Jhulana Purnima
  21. August 26 – Janmastami
  22. September 7 – Ganesh Puja
  23. September 16 – Birthday of Prophet Mohammad
  24. October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya
  25. October 10 – Maha Saptami
  26. October 11 – Mahastami
  27. Ocober 16 – Kumar Purnima
  28. October 31 – Diwali/Kali Puja
  29. November 15 – Rasa Purnima
  30. December 25 – Christmas

The Optional Holidays, where the State Government employees may avail one optional holiday on any festive occasion or commemorative days as listed below..

  1. January 17 – Guru Govind Singh Birthday
  2. January 25 – Foundation Day of Bramho Samaj
  3. March 30 – Easter Saturday
  4. May 22 – Birthday of Raja Ram Mohan Roy
  5. July 15 – Bahuda Yatra
  6. December 24 – Christmas Eve

