Home

News

Odisha Government Takes Steps To Ensure Doctors Write Clear Prescriptions And post-mortem Reports: Details Here

Odisha Government Takes Steps To Ensure Doctors Write Clear Prescriptions And post-mortem Reports: Details Here

Earlier, the high court, while disposing of a writ petition filed by one Rasa Rasananda Bhoi Vrs. State of Odisha & Others, in its order on January 4, directed the Chief Secretary to issue directions to all the doctors of the state to write the post-mortem report and prescription in capital letter or in legible handwriting.

फाइल फोटो

Bhubaneswar: Following the directions of the Orissa High Court, the state government has issued an order instructing all the doctors of private as well as government hospitals to write prescriptions or medical legal documents in proper legible handwriting or typed format.

Trending Now

“All Registered Medical Practitioners and Medical Officers of Government Peripheral Health Care Facilities, Medical College Hospitals, Private Clinics and Pvt. Medical Colleges are to write prescriptions in proper legible handwriting or in typed form as per the guidelines of NMC (Chapter 2-4B, Notification No 12013 dated May 23, 2022),” said the order issued by the Chief Secretary.

You may like to read

The medical professionals have also been instructed to write the postmortem reports either in capital letters or in good handwriting.

“The medico legal reports and post-mortem reports are to be written either in capital letters, in a typed form or in good legible handwriting to ensure appreciation of evidence in the judicial system and to be uploaded in MLOS,” the order further reads.

Earlier, the high court, while disposing of a writ petition filed by one Rasa Rasananda Bhoi Vrs. State of Odisha & Others, in its order on January 4, directed the Chief Secretary to issue directions to all the doctors of the state to write the post-mortem report and prescription in capital letter or in legible handwriting.

“In many cases, the casual approach of most of the doctors while writing the post-mortem report is affecting the comprehension of medico-legal documents badly and the judicial system finds it very difficult to read those letters and come to a definite conclusion,” the court observed in its order.

The court also remarked that the tendency to write prescriptions and medical reports in zig-zag handwriting, which cannot be read by any common man or by judicial officers, has become a fashion among the doctors of the state.

It also noted that medical prescriptions and medical-legal documents are written in bad handwriting, which affects the quality of evidence in the judicial system.

“In such view of the matter, the Chief Secretary of the State is directed to issue a circular to all the Medical Centres, Private Clinics and hospitals directing them to write in proper handwriting or in a type of form when they are prescribing medicine or writing some medico-legal reports,” ordered the court.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.