(22:10)

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (IANS) The Odisha government on Tuesday announced that state government offices, revenue and magisterial courts will remain closed on December 26 in view of the solar eclipse.

All schools and colleges in the state will remain closed in view of the solar eclipse, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das.

Notably, several parts of India will witness the solar eclipse after sunrise from 9 a.m. to 12.29 p.m.

Special arrangements have been made at Pathani Samanta Planetarium where people can see the partial solar eclipse in the morning through telescope.