Odisha Govt Bans Obscene Dance, Double-Meaning Dialogues At Jatra Events

Jatra and melody are treated as popular means of public entertainment in the state. However, now, it is being observed that obscene dance, double-meaning dialogues and vulgar acts are being performed on the stage.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has put restrictions on obscene dance, dual-meaning dialogues and other vulgar acts on the stage during performances at jatra (opera) and melody shows. In a letter, the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department of Odisha has asked all collectors and superintendents of police to take exemplary action against obscene acts and dance during jatra and melody programmes in their respective areas.

Jatra and melody are treated as popular means of public entertainment in the state. However, now, it is being observed that obscene dance, double-meaning dialogues and vulgar acts are being performed on the stage, said culture director Ranjan Kumar Das in his letter.

Due to such excessive display of vulgar dance and double meaning dialogues, people are finding it difficult to watch these entertainment programmes with their family members and it also has a negative impact on the youth, he said.

Such acts also destroy our tradition and culture of the state, which is a shame, the director said.

Das has asked the collectors and SPs to mention about the restriction on the nude dance and double meaning dialogues while issuing permission letters to jatra parties. In case of violation, strong legal action will be taken against the organisers, he warned.

Senior jatra artiste and Odisha Jatra Kalakar Mahasangh (state jatra artists association) welcomed the restriction imposed by the government.

Mahasang secretary Bapi Panda said, “As such vulgar dances and acts have a negative impact on our brothers, sisters and children, let us all join hands for effective implementation of the government order.”

Notably, there was a hue and cry over the obscene dances performed on stage during live performances at jatra and melody shows in different parts of the state.

