Bhubaneshwar: Odisha government on Saturday imposed a night curfew in 10 districts of the state from April 5 in view of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases. Releasing a detailed advisory, the Odisha government laid down guidelines for restrictions during the night curfew hours. The night curfew will be imposed from 10 PM to 5 AM and non-essential activities and marketplaces will remain closed for the duration. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: No Relaxation in New Restrictions Till April 20, Says Minister; Claims Second Wave of Corona to Last Till May-End

The districts that have been put under night curfew are – Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri. Also Read - From UP to Karnataka, These States Shut Schools Amid Second Wave of Corona | Full List

Here’s the new SOP for night curfew in Odisha:

Also Read - Bangladesh Imposes 7-Day Total Lockdown From April 5, Emergency Services Allowed

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,42,224 on Saturday as 452 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 77 followed by Sundergarh (75) and Nuapada (71).

Odisha’s Minister of State, Home, D S Mishra said the districts bordering Chhattisgarh are reporting a high number of cases because many people from these areas had last month attended a mega cricket tournament in Raipur.

The district administrations are keeping a close watch on the people visiting Chhattisgarh, he said.