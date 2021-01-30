New Delhi: The Odisha government on Saturday issued Unlock guidelines in view of Covid-19 for the month of February. As per the order issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), marriages and funeral-related gatherings are allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons. Also Read - Ecuador Clinic Busted For Injecting 70,000 People With Fake Coronavirus Vaccine, Read Details Here

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the ceiling, the order said. Also Read - Economic Survey Projects ‘V-Shaped’ Recovery With 11% GDP Growth in 2021 | Roundup

Anganwadi centres would start functioning from February 1, it said. Large gatherings and congregations shall continue to be prohibited across the state. Also Read - International Flights: India Plans to Sign Air Bubble Agreement With More Countries

Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions and gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/open space in the view, an appropriate number of persons will be allowed, within the ceiling prescribed, so as to ensure the maintenance of the physical distancing norms.