Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday announced that it will administer COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable people who do not possess any ID proof as a part of its effort to inoculate the entire population of the state. In a letter to the district authorities and municipal commissioners, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra said vulnerable groups of citizens may not possess any of the seven prescribed identity cards for registration on CoWIN.

He said, "Such vulnerable persons may not be denied COVID-19 vaccination for absence of identity proof. Such groups of people include nomads (including sadhu/saints from various religions), prison inmates, inmates in mental health Institutions, citizens in old age homes, roadside beggars, people residing in rehabilitation centers/camps and any other identified eligible persons, aged 18 years or more, and not having any of above prescribed individual photo ID cards."

Mohapatra further said that the district authorities and civic bodies will undertake appropriate preparations, including the identification and enlisting of such persons to be vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Odisha reported 10,982 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths, a Health Department official said. The cases were detected after testing 49,191 samples on Tuesday, taking the test positivity rate (TPR) to 22.32 per cent. The state’s TPR has been over 20 per cent since Friday. There are 98,230 active cases in the state at present.