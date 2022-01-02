Bhubaneswar: Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Sunday said that it was withholding its decision to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 5 from Monday. School and mass education minister S R Dash, in a statement, said the decision was taken after officials visited various primary schools across the state and held discussions with tthe stakeholders.Also Read - NMDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 59 Graduate, Other Posts at nmdc.co.in | Details Inside

"Keeping in view the rise in number of daily cases and based on the feedback provided by parents across the state, we have decided not to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 5 from January 3," he stated.

Dash, however, maintained that physical classes for students of classes 6 to 10 will continue for now. He also said that offline examination, as scheduled earlier, will be conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Odisha on Sunday registered 424 more coronavirus cases. Sixty-seven of the new patients are children below 18 years of age.

The toll rose to 8,463 as a 75-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar succumbed to the virus in Khurda district. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the past, the bulletin said.

Khurda, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported the maximum number of new cases at 177, followed by Cuttack at 45.

Sixty-seven children are among those newly afflicted with the disease Odisha currently has 2,078 active cases, while 10,44,962 people have recovered, 59 of them in the past 24 hours, the department said.

As many as 61,652 samples were tested for coronavirus on Saturday, with the daily positivity rate jumping to 0.69 per cent, it said.

On Saturday, the state had logged 298 new coronavirus cases and two deaths. Altogether 2.93 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine and over 2.09 crore with both the shots, the department added.