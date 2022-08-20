Bhubaneswar: Houses and roads have been submerged in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha as flood water entered the district. The administration has set up relief and medical camps. A senior official said that many parts in northern Odisha were pounded by heavy rain on Friday night following which many rivers might have swollen and as a result, the threat of fresh flood looms in the region. Odisha is already hit by floods in the Mahanadi river system with around 4 lakh people in over 500 villages have been marooned.Also Read - Viral Video: 6-Foot-Long King Cobra Spits Up Viper It Swallowed in Odisha. Watch

Jagatsinghpur, Odisha | Houses, roads submerged as flood water enters district. Administration sets up relief, medical camps pic.twitter.com/G3Qk2AanZv — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

"Water levels in Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Baitarani, and Salandi are under the scanner as Balasore, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj received heavy rain on the previous night," Odisha Water Resources Chief Engineer BK Mishra said on Saturday. "We are collecting details of the rain impact," he said.

According to the IMD, the deep depression that triggered the heavy rain will remain active for the next 24 hours before weakening gradually adding that two stations in Odisha received extremely heavy rainfall while 27 others got very heavy rainfall, and 49 stations received heavy rainfall on Friday night.

Bhogorai in Balasore district received the highest amount of rainfall of 226 mm, followed by 211 mm in Phiringia in Kandhamal and 196.4 mm in Nawana in Mayurbhanj from 8.30 PM on Friday to 8.30 AM on Saturday.

Incidents of uprooting of trees and obstruction on railway lines were reported though the Special Relief Commissioner’s office said it has received reports of the death of three people due to wall collapse in different places, the district collectors were yet to confirm it, another official said.

The IMD said that the deep depression over coastal West Bengal and Odisha moved inland and lay centered over southern Jharkhand around 8.30 AM. “It will continue to move across Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh towards Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours before gradually weakening.”