Malkangiri: Security forces have seized a huge quantity of explosives, suspected to be left behind by Naxals, in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Friday. The explosives were found during the combing operation by the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border in the Swabhiman Anchal area. Security forces were informed about the bag, which was suspected to contain explosive materials in it.Also Read - Two Days After Gadchiroli Encounter, Naxal Commander Sukhlal Parchaki’s Body Found At Encounter Site

“While the jawans of SOG and DVF were carrying out a combing operation along Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, they seized were huge explosive, drugs and materials dump in a forest near Maribeda and Nademanjari villages under Jodamba police limits in Swabhiman Anchal. The search operation has been intensified,” said Nitesh Wadhwani, Superintendent of Police (SP), Malkangiri in a statement. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Launches 'Single Window' Clearance to Assist Villagers in Naxal-Hit Bastar Region

He informed that when searched, the forces found four tiffin bombs, 20 web belts, 19 jungle caps and medicines from the dumped bag. Security forces suspect that the naxals fled the area, leaving behind the explosives, due to the combing operation. Also Read - At least 13 Naxals Killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, Encounter Underway

It is suspected that the naxals were active in the area for a long time and were planning to target the security forces and civilians, he added. In the last one month, this is the third time that the security forces have recovered such incriminating materials in border areas.