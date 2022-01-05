Odisha Lockdown News Today: Taking preventive measures against Omicron and coronavirus, the Odisha government on Wednesday imposed fresh curbs and ordered closure of markets and cinema halls at 9 PM. The state government said that the new guidelines will come into effect from 5 AM of January 7 till 5 AM of February 1, 2022. As per the guidelines, the schools and colleges up to 12th class shall be closed. However, the online classes will continue for classes 10, 12. The state government said that the shops will operate from 5 AM to 9 PM every day.Also Read - Omicron: Maharashtra Suspends Physical Classes in Universities And Colleges Till This Date

Full list of guidelines:

Schools, colleges up to 12th class shall be closed. Online classes to continue for classes 10, 12.

Shops can operate from 5 am-9 pm every day.

Markets and cinema halls will be closed at 9 pm.

Corona cases: The development comes as the state on Wednesday reported 24 new cases, taking the tally of the COVID-19 variant in the state to 61. The cases were detected from 218 samples sent for genome sequencing.

Five among the affected had foreign travel history, while the remaining 19 have been infected by local contacts, Ajay Parida, the director of Institute of Life Science said.

Of the 23 cases detected earlier, seven cases were from Keonjhar district, four from Khurda, three each from Puri and Sambalpur, two each from Boudh and Angul and one each from Jagatsinghpur and Balasore, officials said.

On December 21 two cases of Omicron were detected in Odisha for the first time, another two were detected on December 23, four on December 26, one on December 29, five on December 30 and 23 on January 2, they said.