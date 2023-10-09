Odisha Train Cancellations: ECoR Cancels 10 Trains, Short-Terminates 4 Others Due to Track Repair Work; Check Full List Here

Train services disrupted in Odisha as ECoR cancels 10 trains, short-terminates 4 others due to track repair work. Check the full list of affected trains here.

Balasore: In a big update, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 10 trains and short-terminated 4 others due to repair work on the railway tracks near Balasore in Odisha. The repair work is necessary due to a bank slip triggered by recent heavy rainfall. In a statement, the ECoR said the recent incessant rainfall resulted in a bank slip between Balasore and Haldipada railway stations and in view of related maintenance work, 10 trains have been cancelled, as per a report carried by news agency PTI.

Trending Now

Odhisa Train Cancellellation: Full List

1. Balasore-Bhadrak Special

2. Bhadrak-Balasore Special

3. Kharagpur-Jajpur-Keonjhar Road Express

4. Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express

5. Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express

6. Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express

7. Kharagpur-Balasore Special

8. Balasore-Kharagpur Special

9. Howrah-Bhadrak Express

10. Bhadrak-Howrah Express

You may like to read

Odhisa Train Cancellation: Full List Of Trains That Are Short-Terminated: –

Puri-Jaleswar Special Jaleswar-Puri Special Bhubaneswar-Balasore Special Balasore-Bhubaneswar Special

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES