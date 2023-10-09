By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Odisha Train Cancellations: ECoR Cancels 10 Trains, Short-Terminates 4 Others Due to Track Repair Work; Check Full List Here
Train services disrupted in Odisha as ECoR cancels 10 trains, short-terminates 4 others due to track repair work. Check the full list of affected trains here.
Balasore: In a big update, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 10 trains and short-terminated 4 others due to repair work on the railway tracks near Balasore in Odisha. The repair work is necessary due to a bank slip triggered by recent heavy rainfall. In a statement, the ECoR said the recent incessant rainfall resulted in a bank slip between Balasore and Haldipada railway stations and in view of related maintenance work, 10 trains have been cancelled, as per a report carried by news agency PTI.
Odhisa Train Cancellellation: Full List
1. Balasore-Bhadrak Special
2. Bhadrak-Balasore Special
3. Kharagpur-Jajpur-Keonjhar Road Express
4. Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express
5. Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express
6. Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express
7. Kharagpur-Balasore Special
8. Balasore-Kharagpur Special
9. Howrah-Bhadrak Express
10. Bhadrak-Howrah Express
Odhisa Train Cancellation: Full List Of Trains That Are Short-Terminated: –
- Puri-Jaleswar Special
- Jaleswar-Puri Special
- Bhubaneswar-Balasore Special
- Balasore-Bhubaneswar Special
