Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday released a fresh Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) for the opening of the temple for devotees on Saturdays too. According to the SOP, the temples will remain closed for the public on all Sundays to sanitise the temple’s premises to curb the coronavirus infection. The SOP will come into effect on September 13.Also Read - Lord Jagannath Temple to Remain Closed For Devotees Till May 15

The Jagannath Temple administration has also extended the darshan timing by another two hours. The devotees will be allowed to have darshan from 7 am to 9 pm on all days when the temple is open. However, the temple will remain closed on major festivals to avoid any spike in the transmission of Covid-19 on account of large gatherings that are anticipated on such occasions. Also Read - Lord Jagannath Temple Likely to Reopen on December 23 Ahead of New Year

All the other restrictions and rules imposed earlier will still continue to be in effect. Every devotee will have to produce the final Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a Covid-19 negative certificate (RT-PCR) of testing done within 96 hours prior to their visit. It is also compulsory for all devotees to wear masks at all times, inside & outside the temple, and should also sanitise their hands before entering the temple. The devotees should also have to maintain physical distance inside the temple. Also Read - Panel on missing keys of Lord Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar submits report

The temple was reopened for devotees on August 16 but later was closed for the devotees on the weekend. With the lifting of the weekend shutdown in Odisha, the administration in Jagannath Temple in Puri has taken the decision to reopen the temple on Saturdays too.

(With Inputs From IANS)