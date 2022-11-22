Odisha Goods Train Mishap: 15 Trains Cancelled, 21 Diverted; Check List Here

The incident occurred at about 6.44 am on Monday when a goods train from Dongoaposi (Jharkhand) moving towards Chhatrapur (Odisha) got derailed at Korai Railway Station in Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway Section blocking both UP and Down lines.

IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways has cancelled 19 trains and diverted 20 trains in the substitute route after eight wagons of a goods train got derailed at Korai railway station in Odisha on Monday in which three people were killed and four others were injured. Railways has also partially cancelled six trains. The incident occurred at about 6.44 am on Monday when a goods train from Dongoaposi (Jharkhand) moving towards Chhatrapur (Odisha) got derailed at Korai Railway Station in Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway Section under Khurda Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway blocking both UP and Down lines. According to Railways, the deceased were identified as Abujan Bibi (47), Parbati Bindhani (55), and Kandhei Bindhani (26), all residents of Jajpur.

Cancelled Trains List

12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Janshatabdi Express 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express 12821 Shalimar-Puri Express 12822 Puri-Shalimar Express 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad Express 08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger Special 08441/08442 Bhbuaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special 08412 Bhbuaneswar-Balasore Passenger Special 08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger Special 22863 Howrah-SMVB Bangalore Express leaving Howrah on 21.11.2022 will be cancelled. 22841 Santragachi-Tambram Express leaving Howrah on 21.11.2022. 18037 Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Express leaving Kharagpur on 21.11.2022. 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express leaving Jajpur Keonjhar Road on 22.11.2022. 08031/08031 Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore Passenger Spl leaving on 21.11.2022. 18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Exp leaving Khurda Road on 21.11.2022.

Partially Cancelled Trains:

12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Janshatabdi Express will run upto Jajpur and remain cancelled between Jajpur and Howrah. 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express will run upto Jajpur and remain cancelled between Jajpur and Howrah. 08411 Balasore-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special will run upto Kenduapada and remain cancelled between Kendupada and Bhubaneswar. 18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Express will run upto Khantapara and remain cancelled between Khantapara and Bhubaneswar. 12891 Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express will run upto Soro and remain cancelled between Soro and Bhubaneswar. 12892 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express will originate from Soro towards Bangiriposi and will be remain cancelled between Bhubaneswar and Soro.

Diverted Trains

18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. 18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda. 22852 Bangalore-Santragachi Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. 22641 Trivendrum-Shalimar Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda. 20890 Tirupati-Howrah Express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda. 12246 Bangalore-Howrah Duronto Express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda 12864 Bangalore-Howrah Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. 22305 Bangalore-Jasidih Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.. 22808 Chennai-Santragachi Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.. 22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. 12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Nandan Kanan Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. 15906 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari will be diverted via Hijili-Tata-Nayagarh-Jakhapura. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express will be diverted via Kharagpur-Tata-Nayagarh-Jakhapura. 12876 Anand Vihar-Puri Neelachal Express will be diverted via Tata-Nayagarh-Jakhapura. 22605 Purilia-Villupuram Express will be diverted via Kharagpur-Tata-Nayagarh-Jakhapura. 18449 Puri-Patna Baidyanath Dham Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata-Kharagpur-Midnapore. 18048 Vasco-Da-Gama – Shalimar Express (left Vasco-Da-Gama on 20.11.2022) will be diverted via Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda. 12840 Chennai-Howrah Express (left Chennai on 20.11.2022) will be diverted via Cuttack-ngul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda. 12841 Shalimar-Howrah Coromandal Express will be diverted via Kharagpur-Tata-Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Cuttack. 18477 Puri-Yog Nagri Rishikesh (leaving Puri on 20.11.2022) will be diverted via Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Road-IB instead of Jharsuguda.