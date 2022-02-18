New Delhi: The Odisha government on Friday lifted night curfew restrictions imposed in the urban areas with immediate effect. As per the new guidelines announced by the authorities, the night curfew which was in place between 10 pm and 5 am in urban areas has now been scrapped.Also Read - Odisha Covid Lockdown Update: Govt Releases Fresh Guidelines for Graded Unlocking Till This Date

Earlier, shops, malls, shopping complexes, markets, haats, cinema halls in Odisha were allowed to operate from 5 am to 10 pm till 28 February. However, with the new order, the shops and other market complexes will be allowed to function with no night curfew restrictions imposed. Meanwhile, the Mall Authorities/ shop owner(s)/ Market Associations have been asked to ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed strictly by customers.

Swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and other similar places can also operate with other COVID restrictions in place as night curfew has been removed.

Cinema halls, theatres were asked to open with up to 50 per cent of capacity and operate with due compliance to COVID protocols.

All offices of the state government, public undertakings, corporations, societies and autonomous bodies will function with full staff strength, strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

Earlier, Odisha government said marriage ceremonies, thread ceremony, Bratopanayan, funerals, last rites and related gatherings will be held with approval from local authorities.