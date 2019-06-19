New Delhi: Hours after the Odisha government ordered a test for toxins in samples collected of litchis in view of claims that it was aggravating or causing the deadly Encephalitis, the traders in the state stopped getting the fruit from neighbouring Bihar districts.

The traders’ decision comes after the Department of Health & Family Welfare of the Odisha government stated, “Encephalitis is spreading in litchi growing areas of Bihar and other parts of the country. In view of this, the Food Safety Commissioner has been directed to collect and test a sample of litchi being sold in the market to ascertain toxic contents.”

According to ANI, studies have revealed that a toxin in litchi triggers a dip in sugar levels if the fruit is all that one eats throughout the day, and Odisha would be checking samples for toxic content.

Speaking to Times of India, health minister Naba Kishore Das said, “I have already asked my department to test the quality of litchis from Bihar. As a result, litchis are not available in the market.”

The death toll from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and Japanese Encephalitis has increased to 100 in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Muzaffarpur on Tuesday as the government commissioned a survey in blocks and villages which reported high death toll to study the socio-economic profiles of the affected families and their living conditions.

A team of experts sent by the Central government has expressed dissatisfaction over the weak health infrastructure and poor hospital facilities.

With IANS inputs