Bhubaneswar: A man was denied cremation of her wife by some locals of Kuchei village of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha after her family didn’t give dowry as per local tradition.

The husband of the deceased wasn’t allowed the cremation even after three days of his wife’s death as her family, at the time of the wedding, failed to give two cows, one goat and three sarees.

She was finally cremated after the intervention of Police.

Mayurbhanj: A man wasn’t allowed to cremate his wife even after three days of her death by locals of Kuchei village as woman’s family didn’t give a dowry of 2 cows,1 goat&3 sarees at time of the wedding, as per local tradition. She was cremated after police intervened.#Odisha pic.twitter.com/mAw2LKxMJL — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Cases related to dowry still persists in the country though the tradition was illegalised a long time ago.

The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is there in place which is intended to prevent the giving or receiving of a dowry.

Under the Act, dowry includes property, goods, or money given by either party to the marriage, by the parents of either party or by anyone else in connection with the marriage and it applies to persons of all religions in India.