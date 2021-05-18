Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to allow delivery of alcohol directly to homes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period, reported news platforms. The delivery will be done through food delivery aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato, and other delivery boys. No shop is allowed to conduct counter sale or serve liquor in their premises. As per an order issued, the India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country made liquor shops can continue sale of liquor for home delivery by their boys or food aggregators during the lockdown period. Also Read - Companies Offer Bonuses, Increments & More Leaves To Keep Employees in Good Spirits

As per the order, the delivery will be allowed from Monday to Friday between 7 am to 5 pm. There will not be any delivery done in the containment zones. The liquor shops will remain closed down during the weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday, the order said. Also Read - Swiggy Announces 4-day Week For Employees in May Amid COVID Crisis

The delivery person will carry an I-card issued by the retailer and an invoice, which will act as a pass for the movement. All delivery boys would wear masks and follow social distancing norms while delivering the liquor. Also Read - Lockdown in Odisha From May 5: Full List of Restrictions, Here’s What’s Allowed, What’s Not