Bhubaneswar: Amid soaring COVID-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government on Tuesday extended the complete lockdown by 14 days. The government said that now the lockdown will continue till 5 am on June 1. Earlier, the state had imposed a two-week lockdown on May 5 till May 19 to contain the spread of the virus. As per reports, the decision to extend the state-wide lockdown was taken during an all-party meeting on Monday in Bhubaneswar.
As per the order issued by the Odisha government, all restrictions will remain in place till June 1 morning and only essential services including the centers for vaccination will remain open during the lockdown period. The official order further said that weekend shutdowns (starting 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays) will continue as usual and action will be taken against any violators. Also Read - Odisha Police Sets Up Dedicated Corridor For Timely Medical Oxygen Supply
Here’s What’s Open and What’s Not during the Odisha Lockdown:
- All health services including AYUSH will remain functional. Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, dispensaries, as well as pharmaceutical services are exempted.
- All bank operations will remain functional during the lockdown. RBI, SEBI, NPCI, CCILs, IRDAI, Insurance companies, and Co-operative Credit Societies will remain functional. Bank branches, ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations will also remain open.
- Public utilities like railways, airways, or any other form of public transport will be functional as per guidelines. Apart from this, operations of oil and gas sectors and postal services will also remain functional.
- Under commercial and private establishments, all shops, including ration shops, dairy and milk booths, fruits and vegetable shops, meat and fish shops, animal feed and fodder, pesticides including their transportation, warehousing and related activities will remain operational. However, street corner, roadside and stand-alone shops dealing with food and essential items are allowed to operate on weekdays between 7 am to 11 am. Weekly and daily haats shall remain prohibited
- Restaurants and dhabas will be open only takeaway and home delivery.
- Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail storage outlet will