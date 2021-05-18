Bhubaneswar: Amid soaring COVID-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government on Tuesday extended the complete lockdown by 14 days. The government said that now the lockdown will continue till 5 am on June 1. Earlier, the state had imposed a two-week lockdown on May 5 till May 19 to contain the spread of the virus. As per reports, the decision to extend the state-wide lockdown was taken during an all-party meeting on Monday in Bhubaneswar. And, as Also Read - 1.48 Crore Endangered Olive Ridley Turtles Born at Odisha's Gahirmatha Beach, Take Their First Steps | Watch

As per the order issued by the Odisha government, all restrictions will remain in place till June 1 morning and only essential services including the centers for vaccination will remain open during the lockdown period. The official order further said that weekend shutdowns (starting 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays) will continue as usual and action will be taken against any violators.

Here’s What’s Open and What’s Not during the Odisha Lockdown: