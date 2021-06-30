Bhubaneswar: Odisha has extended partial lockdown to further check Covid-19 cases till July 16.

Night curfew will continue across entire state, while weekend shutdown will remain in only 10 districts where test positivity is more than 5%, media reports said.

Twenty districts with test positivity rate below 5% (categorized A) will enjoy more relaxations compared to the rest 10 districts (category B). Weekend shutdown will continue in 10 Category B districts, while there will be no such curbs in Category A districts.

Bus transport will be allowed in Category A, but not in B. Shops will open from 6 am to 6 pm in Category A, while these will be allowed from 6 am to 2 pm in Category B districts.