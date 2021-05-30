Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday announced extension of the lockdown by 16 more days till June 17 to further stem the spread of coronavirus, reports news agency PTI. The second phase of the lockdown was to end at 5 am on June 1. Also Read - Swiggy, Zomato Allowed to Make Home Delivery of Liquor in Odisha. Check Timings, Details

“The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting movement of people and not goods. All restrictions and exemptions of the previous lockdowns will be implemented in the third phase, too,” Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said. The weekend shutdown will also continue, he said. Also Read - Pressure Mounts on Modi Govt to Impose Nationwide Lockdown; Oppn Says Total Shutdown 'Inevitable'