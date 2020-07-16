Odisha Lockdown Extension News: To keep a check on the coronavirus, the Odisha government on Thursday announced a 14-day complete shutdown in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur district and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area. The shutdown will come into effect from Friday 9 PM. It will be in place till July 31 mindnight. Also Read - Coronavirus in Odisha: Cuttack Municipal Corporation Orders Lockdown Within Its Jursidiction Till July 8

An announcement to this effect was made by Odisha State Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. He said that the move as taken after 66 per cent of total cases was reported in Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur. He further added that 90% of cases in Sundargarh have also been reported from Rourkela municipal limits. Also Read - 'Orders From God': 72-Year-Old Odisha Priest Dreams Human Sacrifice Will Ward Off Coronavirus, Chops Off Man’s Head Inside Temple

During the shutdown period, aggressive surveillance, testing, tracing, isolation and treatment will be done in these districts. Also Read - 63-Year-Old Odisha Woman With 19 Toes & 12 Fingers Sets New Guinness World Record

As part of the strict measures, the movement of people will be restricted and shops, offices and institutions will remain closed during the shutdown.

However, shops selling grocery, vegetables, milk to remain open from 6 AM till 1 PM during the lockdown. Moreover, airport, railway stations, bus terminal will continue to function. Goods transport will continue and there will free movement on the national highways.

During this time, vehicles will not be allowed to enter the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The state government said action will be taken against violators under the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The decision was taken after Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload crossed the 15,000-mark on Thursday with 494 more people testing positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 79.