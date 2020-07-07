Odisha Lockdown Extension News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Ganjam district administration on Tuesday decided to impose complete shutdown in all urban areas and five block headquarters for five days from July 9. Also Read - Robot to The Rescue: Robotic Trolley 'Gollar' Serves Medicines, Food at Quarantine Ward in Mumbai

Issuing an order, the district administration said that complete shutdown will be imposed in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), Hinjili Municipality and 16 NAC (notified area council) areas.

The block headquarters that will undergo complete shutdown include Sheragada, Sanakhemundi, Patrapur, Dharkote and Jagananth Prasad.

During this shutdown period, a massive campaign will be carried out in the whole district in which door-to-door health screening will be done in these areas.

As per updates, nearly 200 health teams have been formed for the purpose and one doctor will be present with each team.

During the shutdown period from July 9 to 13, 100 teams will be engaged in the BeMC area, and 100 teams will work in other areas.

However, essential services like medical facilities, agriculture works will continue without any restriction.

Apart from urban areas, health screening would be conducted in rural areas in the second phase. The move from the district administration comes as number of coronavirus patients in the district has increased to 2,621 with a single day spike of 273 new cases on Tuesday.

The death toll in the district has increased to 24 with three persons succumbing to the deadly virus Those who violate the lockdown norms will pay a penalty of Rs 5,000.

The development comes as the total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday with 571 fresh infections. The toll climbed to 42 as four more people succumbed to the disease.

(With inputs from PTI)