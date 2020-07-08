Odisha Lockdown Latest News: The Odisha government on Wednesday said in an order that government employees, who are commuting from places other than municipal limits of Cuttack and Khordha, will not attend offices in Bhubaneswar till July 31 in view of rising cases of COVID-19. Also Read - Bihar Lockdown Extension News: Patna to Remain Under Lockdown From July 10 to 16, Essential Services Allowed

As many as seven more Covid-19 patients died in Odisha, informed the health department on Wednesday. Out of the seven deaths, six died of Covid-19 while one patient succumbed to HIV-AIDS. Three of the deceased are from Ganjam, while two are from Khordha and one each from Kendrapara and Rayagada.

With this, the number of corona related deaths in the state climbed to 48 while 13 patients have died due to other health complications, said the department.

Odisha also reported 527 fresh Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day that the state recorded Covid-19 cases over 500-mark.

Out of the fresh cases, 338 were reported from quarantine centres and 189 are local contacts. Ganjam, which is the worst affected district in the state, has reported the highest 215 cases.

The total positive tally in Odisha increased to 10,624 including 3,860 active cases and 6,703 recoveries

(With agency inputs)