Odisha Lockdown News: To bring the corona situation under control, the Ganjam district administration in Odisha has imposed complete shutdown in at least nine urban areas of the district from July 16 till 21.

A number of areas in this district are already under complete shutdown in Hinjili Municipality and Ganjam Notified Area Council (NAC) from Tuesday. The restrictions will come into force in other seven NAC from Thursday.

The areas where the shutdown will be in force include the district headquarter town of Chhatrapur, Rambha, Khallikote, Polasara, Kodala, Kabisurya Nagar and Purushottampur.

Earlier the district administration had imposed a five-day shutdown in all 18 urban areas in the district including Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) from July 9 to 13 to conduct health screening of the people.

Looking at the fresh rise in corona cases, the district administration has decided to impose further shutdown in these nine towns to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“After reviewing the active cases, containment zones and supply chain of the essential commodities, we decided to impose further shutdown in these towns,” sub-collector of Chhatrapur, Priyaranjan Prusty told PTI.

During the shutdown time, only essential and emergency services like medical, police, fire, telecom, sanitation work will be allowd. Moreover, transport to and from hospital will be allowed. During the shutdown period, the people have been advised to remain homes.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the district increased to 4,621 on Wednesday following detection of 286 new patients, the second highest single day spike in the district.

(With inputs from PTI)