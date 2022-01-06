Bhubaneswar: Amid the looming threats of the new Covid variant, Omicron, in the state, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Thursday has issued new guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. According to the new order issued, night curfew will be imposed from 9pm to 5am, starting tomorrow. A total of 100 guests allowed in weddings and 50 at funerals. Also Read - Puducherry Imposes Fresh Restrictions Till Jan 31; Malls, Markets To Operate At 50% Capacity

The government has also mandated RT-PCR test at Bhubaneswar Airport. “All the travellers deboarding at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar except those in transit have to undergo RTPCR test for COVID19 at the testing facility at the airport,” Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said. Also Read - Karnataka Issues New Quarantine Rules For Air Passengers From 'At-risk', 'Non-at-risk' Countries | Details Here

To recall, the government had earlier announced a slew of measures to tackle the deteriorating situation. The Odisha government on Wednesday imposed fresh curbs and ordered closure of markets and cinema halls at 9 PM. The state government said that the new guidelines will come into effect from 5 AM of January 7 till 5 AM of February 1, 2022. As per the guidelines, the schools and colleges up to 12th class shall be closed. However, the online classes will continue for classes 10, 12. Also Read - Omicron Effect Mild But All Need To Stay Alert: AIIMS Chief Dr Guleria Urges All To Follow COVID Guidelines

Here are the guidelines issued by the government:

All schools, colleges up to 12 standard (10+2) shall be closed.

However, all such educational institutions are encouraged to organize online videomethod of teaching & learning for Class-X & XII students. The educational institution can organize doubt clearing classes in small batches with consent of parents by observing due COVID protocols. All examinations including Summatives Examination will continue. All AWCs shall be closed. The concerned Administrative Departments shall issue detail guidelines/ SOP in this regard.

Opening of shops/ malls/ shopping complexes:

All types of shops,malls, shopping complexes shall remain open across the State from 5.00 AMto 9.00 PM everyday.Mails/shopping complexes shall operate with reduced number ofcustomers. The mall Owner shall ensure that persons entering malls arethoroughly screened for temperature, correct use of masks and physical distancing. Food court/ food plaza shall be open for take away only. No one shall be allowed to take consume food in the mall premises. It shall be the responsibility of the owner/ management of the malls/shopping complexes to ensure that there is no over-crowding at any point of time within the shops and common areas.

Markets/Haats, Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall be closed at 9.00PM. Only doubly vaccinated persons shall be allowed to enter market complexes/shops/ malls. No point of time more than four buyers shall be allowed per 100sq feet of shop space.

Over-crowding inside the shops/ Malls/ shopping complexes/ Markets/ Haats/ Cinema halls/ swimming pools /entertainment complexes/ theatres auditoriums/ assembly halls and similar places shall not be allowed under any circumstances.

It shall be the responsibility of the Mall Authorities/ shop owner(s) Market Associations to ensure that COVID appropriate behaviour are followed strictly by himself/herself, and the customers. The owner shall make arrangement by deploying his/her staff to prevent crowding by customers inside and outside the shop/mall. Proper social distancing demarcations in and outside shop shall be displayed by the shop owner and COVID appropriate social distancing shall be ensured by him/her. In case of violation, local authorities can take strict action including criminal action under relevant acts including Disaster Management Act, 2005. Such violation shall entail sealing of such shops/ Shopping complexes malls at least a period of 7 days or more along with heavy penalty as decided by the Local Authorities.

All Social/ Religious gatherings shall remain prohibited.

Large gatherings, congregations shall be prohibited. Political sports/ academic functions and gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons subject to the following conditions:

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the above ceiling. In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ open space in view, appropriate number of persons will be allowed, within the ceiling prescribed above, so as to ensure maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norms.

Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning & use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

Permission for such functions/ gatherings shall be accorded by the respective District Magistrates/ Municipal Commissioners or other officers authorised by them.

Political gatherings/ meetings, rallies and particularly for any clection to be announced by the appropriate Election Commission should be limited to not more than 100 persons with full compliance to COVID protocols.

No rallies/ Processions/Demonstrations/Dharanas/Strikes of any sort shall be allowed except for individuals not exceeding 5 persons coming to handover petitions/memorandum, if any.

Exhibitions/Trade Fairs/ Expo/ Melas shall be prohibited.

Physical Business to Business meetings are prohibited. However, such activities may be taken up in virtual mode.

No picnic in Parks, Nature Clubs, Beaches and other Picnic/tourist Spots shall be allowed.

No cultural and Dance programmes of any sort shall be organized in Hotels, Parks/Malls/ Convention Centres/ Kalyan Mandaps.

No Educational Institutions shall organize Excursions/ Picnics till end of January 2022

Annual Day Celebration/ Anniversary of any sort in the pretext of any reason shall not be allowed in any public places/hotels/ clubs/kalian mandaps/ parks/grounds, etc.. Such celebration shall be observed only in own houses with participation of limited family members only.

Religious rituals in temples/ churches/ Mosques/ places of worship shall be permitted with limited number of priests and staff adhering to Covid safety protocols. As regards to entry of devotees into such religious places, Local Authority i.e., District Magistrate/ Municipal Commissioner may, looking into the prevailing situation in the district and in consultation with relevant stakeholders impose any further restrictions as deemed proper

Haats and Markets including fish markets shall be decentralized and allowed to operate with minimum 30 feet distance from shop to shop. The shopkeepers and the buyers shall mandatorily abide by the Covid safety protocols like social distancing, use of mask. The local authorities shall demarcate areas for this purpose. Any violation of COVID-19 protocols will attract closure/ sealing/ cancellation of license of the concerned shops.

Hotels Restaurants/ dhabas/ Bars/ Pubs are allowed for dine in up to 50% of the seating capacity with compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols till 9.00PM. All Hotels/Restaurant/Bars/ Pubs/ Food joints shall close by 9.00P.M. All Street Vendors/ Food Vendors shall adhere to Covid protocols like social distancing and use of mask. Any deviation / non-compliance shall entail criminal action and penalty as per law and may make such unit(s) liable for sealing/closure for not less than 7 days and suspension, cancellation of trade license and penalty.

At no point of time more than 5 customers shall be allowed to gather in front of such vendors with due social distancing. It shall be the responsibility of the vendors to ensure full compliance of COVID appropriate behaviors by him/herself/staff/ customers.

All Gymnasiums/ Spas/beauty parlour/barber shops/ saloons shall be allowed to open subject to time schedule with full compliance to COVID protocols.

Any violation shall entail closure / sealing for not less 7 days along with heavy penalty by police/ District Magistrates/Municipal Commissioners In public transport like buses, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.), the conductor drivers shall ensure that all passengers including driver & staff put on mask during the entire period of their travel journey. The owner of the vehicle shall make arrangement for thermal scanning and sanitizer hand washing for the passengers before allowing them to enter into the vehicle.

Over-crowding inside the bus/ taxies shall not be allowed under any circumstances. Cultural Activities: Cultural gatherings programmes including melodies, orchestra/ jatra/ opera, dances-classical, folk and other permitted dance forms, cultural competitions, open air theatres/ drama/ nukkad natak/street plays/ other such performances, etc shall be allowed to open with due compliance to covid protocols with permission in writing from appropriate authorities of District Magistrates/ SPs/ Municipal Commissioners/ Police Commissioner, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, who may impose any additional conditions as deemed appropriate.

The orders of the Government vide its order No 6540/ R&DM (DM) dated 18 November, 2021 may be referred. Auditoriums/ assembly halls/ similar facilities shall be allowed to open up to 50% of capacity with due compliance to covid protocols.

Open Air Theatres / Jatras /Operas shall be permitted by the local authorities (District Magistrate/SP/ Municipal Commissioner or any other officer authorized) subject to compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, provision of thermal scanning, etc.

Keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, appropriate number of persons (subject to a ceiling of 1000 persons) will be allowed ensuring maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norm i.e., maintaining a distance of 6 feet from each other and the seating arrangement shall be made accordingly.

As far as possible, facility for online booking of tickets may be arranged by the organizers and sufficient number of counters shall be opened to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets. Facility of advance booking online as well as through counters may also be organized. The organizers shall be responsible for due compliance of these norms/ conditions