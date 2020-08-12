Odisha Lockdown News Update: For the purpose of Independence Day celebrations, the Odisha government on Wednesday relaxed the weekend shutdown norms in the state for few hours on August 15. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Dates: Curfew on August 28 Withdrawn, Here's the New List of 6 Days

Issuing guidelines, the state government said that the weekend shutdown has been relaxed in Ganjam, Khorda, Gajapati, Cuttack and Rourkela municipal corporation areas on Aug 15 up to 11 AM.

This has been done so that people can unfurl the national flag at their premises subject to condition that not more than 10 persons shall congregate at a place.

Earlier, the state government through a notification on July 31 had imposed weekend shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All other conditions contained in July 31 order and subsequent amendments made shall remain unchanged, the notification signed by chief secretary K Tripathy said.