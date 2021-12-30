Odisha Lockdown News Today: In the wake of rising cases of Omicron variant, the Odisha government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for the month of January 2022. As preventive measure, the state also imposed night curfew in urban areas from 10.00 PM to 5.00 AMAlso Read - Bihar Reports First Omicron Case, 26-Year-Old Man Tests Positive in Patna's Kidwaipuri

According to the order issued by the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, there will be graded unlocking throughout the state from 5.00 AM of 1 January till 5.00 AM of 1 February 2022.

In the order, the state government said that night curfew has been imposed in all urban areas of the state from 10.00 PM to 5.00 AM every day and movement of vehicles will be strictly restricted except for emergency services.

Full list of guidelines:

Shops, malls shall remain open across the state from 5.00 AM to 10.00 PM every day. The Mall Authorities/ shop owner(s)/ Market Associations will ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed strictly by customers. The owners shall make arrangements by deploying staff to prevent crowding outside the shop/ mall. Proper social distancing demarcations in and outside the shop shall be displayed by the shop owners. The social and religious gatherings shall remain prohibited. The political gatherings have been capped at 100 persons with full compliance to COVID protocols. The exhibitions, trade fairs, expo, melas shall remain prohibited. The official events may be allowed with prior approval of the Government. The picnics in Parks, Nature Clubs, Beaches and other Picnic Spots shall not be allowed. No cultural and dance programmes of any sort shall be organised in hotels, parks, malls, conventions centres and Kalyan Mandaps. Cinema halls, theatres shall be allowed to open with up to 50% of capacity and operate with due compliance to Covid protocols. Marriages, thread ceremony, Bratopanayan, funerals, last rites and related gatherings will be held with approval from local authorities.

Omicron cases: Five cases of Omicron were detected in Odisha on Thursday pushing the tally of the new coronavirus variant to 14 in the state. Director of Health Service (DHS) Bijay Mohapatra said the Odisha government has decided to undertake genome sequencing of all samples which test positive for COVID-19 notwithstanding their foreign travel history.

Of the five new cases, one is a woman. While four persons have foreign travel history, one of them had recently visited Raipur and Hyderabad. Mohapatra added that the health condition of all the newly detected Omicron cases are stable.

The state had reported its first Omicron case on December 21 with two foreign returnees – one from Nigeria and the other from Qatar testing positive for the variant.