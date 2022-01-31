Odisha Lockdown: The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha Government on Monday revised the covid guidelines in the state and eases certain restrictions owning to the dip in the cases. As per the new guidelines announced by the authorities, the night curfew will now stay in place between 10 pm and 5 am in urban areas, instead of the earlier 9 pm and 5 am.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Relaxes Covid Restrictions, Allows Govt Offices To Function At 100% Capacity

Important to note that the emergency services and home delivery by restaurants and online aggregators will continue during the night curfew.

Here are the new guidelines announced by the state: