Odisha Lockdown: The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha Government on Monday revised the covid guidelines in the state and eases certain restrictions owning to the dip in the cases. As per the new guidelines announced by the authorities, the night curfew will now stay in place between 10 pm and 5 am in urban areas, instead of the earlier 9 pm and 5 am.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Relaxes Covid Restrictions, Allows Govt Offices To Function At 100% Capacity
Important to note that the emergency services and home delivery by restaurants and online aggregators will continue during the night curfew. Also Read - Domestic Flights Update: Bengal Allows Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata Flights To Operate Daily
Here are the new guidelines announced by the state:
Also Read - West Bengal Relaxes Lockdown Norms, Revises Night Curfew Timing | Full Guidelines Here
- Shops, malls, shopping complexes, markets, haats, cinema halls will be allowed to operate from 5 am to 10 pm till 28 February.
- Swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and other similar places can also operate from 5 am to 10 pm till 28 February.
- Government allows Saraswati Puja in schools with a limited number of students, in compliance with all Covid-19 protocols.
- The festival can also be observed in temples without the participation of devotees.
- The night curfew will now stay in place between 10 pm and 5 am in urban areas, instead of the earlier 9 pm and 5 am
- No community Saraswati Pujas will be allowed, and large congregations at river banks, ghats, ponds and beaches for bathing on Magha Saptami will not be permitted
- All offices of the state government, public undertakings, corporations, societies and autonomous bodies will function with full staff strength, strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol.
- Online meetings and training shall be encouraged