Bhubaneswar: Taking preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Odisha government on Sunday announced a 14-day complete lockdown in the state from May 5. As per latest updates, the total lockdown in Odisha will be in place till May 19. Issuing an order, the state government said that the lockdown will be applicable to all 30 districts.

As per the order, strict restrictions will be enforced prohibiting the movement of public and vehicles. However, residents can purchase essential items nearby their houses by walking to only 500 metre distance between 6 AM and 12 PM.

Notably, the state government said there will be no restrictions on movement of vehicles or persons providing healthcare and essential services. Besides, the weekend shutdown restrictions will remain in force in all urban areas on Saturdays and Sundays. Earlier, the Odisha government had imposed a weekend curfew in the 20 urban districts of the state in wake of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases

The move from the state government is taken as the state continues to witness a high load of coronavirus infections daily. On Sunday, Odisha registered 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 5,634 recoveries and 14 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.