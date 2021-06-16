Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra today announced unlock measures to restart the economy after imposing a stringent lockdown in the state. According to the new unlock guidelines, shops can remain open between 6 AM and 6 PM in 17 districts. In the remaining 13 districts, shops will open between 6 AM & 1 PM. Also Read - Odisha Shocker: Man 'Sells' 2-Year-Old Daughter For Rs 5,000 to Buy Liquor

Further, weekend lockdown will continue to be observed in the state.

All restrictions regarding marriage, cremation, meetings, social gatherings, the opening of temples will continue as per earlier guidelines.

The lockdown, which was imposed in the state on May 5, will complete its tenure on June 17 (Thursday). In the wake of the second COVID wave, the government had imposed the lockdown from 5-14 May, which was first extended to June 1 and subsequently to June 17.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally surged to 8,63,061 on Wednesday as 3,535 more people tested positive for the infection, while 44 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 3,432, a health official said. The state registered less than 4,000 fresh infections for the second consecutive day after mid-April, as active cases dropped below the 50,000-mark.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 533, followed by Jajpur (348) and Cuttack (326).