Odisha Lockdown News Today: As the coronavirus cases went down significantly, the Odisha government on Saturday relaxed restrictions and revised the guidelines in the state. As per the new order, the fresh guidelines will come into effect from August 1 and will continue till September 1.

In the new guidelines, the state government said all shops across the state will open from 6 AM till 8 PM. However, the night curfew will be enforced from 6 PM to 8 AM.

The state government also added that the weekend shutdown will be enforced only in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri as the positivity rate is too high in these districts.

The state government further added that the cinema halls, shopping malls and restaurants are allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Giving further details, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said as number of daily positive cases have declined in as many as 27 districts, the state Government has decided to begin unlock process.

However, social and political institutions will continue to remain closed. The state government said that the decision to reopen religious institutions will be taken by respective district administrations.

Corona cases: Odisha on Saturday reported 1,578 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 9,77,268, while the death toll mounted to 5,902 with 68 more fatalities. After almost four months, all the 30 districts of the state registered daily test positivity ratio below 5 per cent.

Deogarh, Khurda, Balasore, Kendrapara, Puri and Cuttack are now in the green zone based on the TPR. However, in terms of active cases, only Khurda district is under the red zone with 4,614 infections.

Khurda topped the list of fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (212), Jagatsinghpur and Puri with 109 cases. The remaining 27 districts logged below-100 new cases, the official said. The deaths include eight fatalities from Angul, Khurda and Ganjam (seven each), Balasore and Puri (five each).