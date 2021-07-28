Odisha Lockdown Update: Owing to the dip in the Covid cases, the Naveen Patnaik led Odisha Government decided to allow re-opening of Medical Colleges and other Institutions of teaching like Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy & Occupational therapy, Public Health, and other Paramedical/AIIied medical science courses in the State while following COVID guidelines.Also Read - US Announces $25 Million Aid To Support India's COVID Vaccination Process

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 9,72,517 on Wednesday as 1,703 more people tested positive for the infection, while 69 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 5,703, a health official said. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) further dipped to 2.16 per cent from 2.59 per cent on Tuesday. Also Read - Centre Has No Plan to Introduce Vaccine Passport For Global Travel, MEA Issues Clarification

As many as 988 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 715 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said. Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 386, followed by Cuttack (240) and Kendrapara (149). Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Timings In Restaurants Will Be Increased Soon, State Minister Aslam Shaikh Hints at Further Relaxation

While 26 other districts reported cases in double digits, Bolangir, Nuapada and Gajapati recorded three fresh infections each, the lowest in the state. Khurda also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 14, followed by Sundargarh (10) and Angul (nine).

The state now has 17,411 active cases, while 9,49,350 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,969 on Tuesday. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date. Odisha has tested over 1.57 crore samples for COVID-19, including 78,740 on Tuesday.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.15 per cent.