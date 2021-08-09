Odisha Lockdown: The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha Government on Monday issued instructions for conduct of puja in mandaps/pandals in view of the festive season in August, September, October, and November. According to the order issued by the government the congregation for the celebration of the festivals/puja and associated religious and cultural congregations that falls in the month of August, September and October shall not be allowed in public throughout the State. However, religious rituals in churches/ temples/mosques/places of worship will continue as usual with limited number of persons with strict adherence to Covid protocols.Also Read - Kerala Begins Mass Vaccine Drive Against Covid-19 Today: All You Need to Know

"The festivals like Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, Kali Puja and other similar Puja/ festivals of other religious communities which fall in August, September, October and November of 2021 and people usually congregate & get in touch with each other to celebrate the Festivals/ Pujas during which it is not possible to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour and such congregations have a potential to cause spread of the virus," the order reads.

The citizens are allowed to observe the said Pujas/ festivals in their premises without causing any congregation at any place and maintaining all safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitisation, etc.

The Puja Committees/ organisers/ in rural and urban areas are allowed to conduct puja in mandaps/ pandals as per the following instructions: