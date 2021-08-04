New Delhi: The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Wednesday allowed the famous Jagannath Temple, Puri to reopen from August 16 (Monday) to August 20 (Friday) only for locals. According to the Temple Administration, Saturday and Sunday will be weekend lockdown. Entry for all devotees to resume from August 23. The RT-PCR test or vaccination certificate is mandatory at the temple.Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown: Night Curfew Imposed Across City Till August 16 Amid Rising R-Value in Karnataka

On Wednesday, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 9,82,181 as 1,315 more people tested positive for the infection, while 66 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 6,168, a health official said. As many as 762 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 553 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said, adding that the single-day positivity rate was at 2.01 per cent. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Lockdown Update: Govt To Bring Back Covid Curbs as State Witnesses Spike In Cases; Important Update For Visitors

The Odisha state government earlier had issued guidelines for the month of August wherein some relaxations will be imposed, while a statewide night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will continue. These guidelines are released considering the current COVID-19 situation in different districts of the state. These guidelines have come into effect from 6 am today and will remain in force till 6 am of September 1. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown Update: Weekend Restrictions Relaxed, Shops Can Now Open Till 9 PM | Check What's Allowed

Odisha Government COVID guidelines for August