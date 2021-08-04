New Delhi: The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Wednesday allowed the famous Jagannath Temple, Puri to reopen from August 16 (Monday) to August 20 (Friday) only for locals. According to the Temple Administration, Saturday and Sunday will be weekend lockdown. Entry for all devotees to resume from August 23. The RT-PCR test or vaccination certificate is mandatory at the temple.Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown: Night Curfew Imposed Across City Till August 16 Amid Rising R-Value in Karnataka
On Wednesday, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 9,82,181 as 1,315 more people tested positive for the infection, while 66 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 6,168, a health official said. As many as 762 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 553 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said, adding that the single-day positivity rate was at 2.01 per cent. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Lockdown Update: Govt To Bring Back Covid Curbs as State Witnesses Spike In Cases; Important Update For Visitors
The Odisha state government earlier had issued guidelines for the month of August wherein some relaxations will be imposed, while a statewide night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will continue. These guidelines are released considering the current COVID-19 situation in different districts of the state. These guidelines have come into effect from 6 am today and will remain in force till 6 am of September 1. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown Update: Weekend Restrictions Relaxed, Shops Can Now Open Till 9 PM | Check What's Allowed
Odisha Government COVID guidelines for August
- The ‘weekend shutdown rule’ has been withdrawn from State except from the Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.
- Bar, restaurants and dhabas across the State will be allowed to open with dining with 50 percent occupancy.
- The State government has also allowed reopening of Park and Sea beaches across Odisha.
- Religious, political and social gatherings will be restricted in State.
- Shops and malls are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.
- District and municipal authorities are allowed to give permission for the re-opening of religious places only after reviewing the situation.
- All cinema halls, theatres, auditorium, assembly halls will be allowed to re-open with 50 percent seating capacity
- Inter-State and Intra-State Public Transport/ buses will remain functional with the notified seating capacity only.
- Marriage functions are permitted with the approval of local authorities while following the COVID protocol with restricted participants.
- All physical training/capacity building activities and examination government and private agencies are allowed, all educational institutions including coaching centers will function as per the guidelines issued by the respective department.
- Museums, tourist places, Zoos and archaeological monuments are allowed to open by following the COVID-19 protocols.
- All Aahaar Kendra will operate normally, with on the spot eating provision whilst complying with COVID safety protocols.
- Indoor amusement and entertainment parks, water parks, government and private swimming pools will also remain open.