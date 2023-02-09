Home

News

India

Odisha Man Carries Wife’s Body On Shoulder For Kilometres After Auto Driver Refuses To Take Them Home

Odisha Man Carries Wife’s Body On Shoulder For Kilometres After Auto Driver Refuses To Take Them Home

The man hired an auto-rickshaw to return to his village - about 130 km away from the hospital - but his wife died midway near Vizianagaram.

With no money left after paying Rs 2,000 to the auto-rickshaw driver, Ede Samulu started walking for several kilometres carrying his wife's body on his shoulder.

Nabarangpur (Odisha): After getting no help from anyone, a 35-year-old man from Odisha’s Koraput district walked for several kilometres with his dead wife’s body on his shoulder after she died in an auto-rickshaw while returning from a hospital in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Ede Samulu from Odisha’s Koraput had admitted his ill wife Ede Guru to a hospital in Visakhapatnam’s Sangivalasa. The doctors in the hospital advised him to take her back to their village – Sorada in Odisha – after she stopped responding to the treatment.

You may like to read

The man hired an auto-rickshaw to return to his village – about 130 km away from the hospital – but his wife died midway near Vizianagaram. With no money left with him after paying Rs 2,000 to the auto-rickshaw driver, Ede Samulu started walking for several kilometres carrying his wife’s body on his shoulder.

However, some kind-hearted locals in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram spotted him on the highway and informed the police – who then pooled in money to help him. Police inspector TV Tirupati Rao and Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar Naidu collected Rs 10,000 to arrange an ambulance for him.

This latest incident is a reminder of a 2016 incident at Bhawanipatna in Odisha when another man, Dana Majhi, walked for around 12 kilometres carrying the body of his wife on his shoulder after being denied a hearse by a hospital. The incident had hit international headlines and caused embarrassment for the government in Odisha.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.